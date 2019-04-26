Priyanka addresses SP meeting in Rae Bareli

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Even as the top leadership of Congress and SP trade charges in the heat of elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday addressed a meeting of the Samajwadi Party, organised in Unchahar in Rae Bareli.

The meeting had been organised by SP MLA Manoj Pandey.

It is noteworthy that the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are not contesting the Rae Bareli and Amethi seats and are supporting the Congress here.

While addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi thanked the SP for supporting the Congress and helping in the fight against communal forces.

Later talking to reporters, the Congress leader denied that she had said anything about Congress putting up candidate to cut into votes.

“My statement has been misreported. I had said that the Congress is fighting and I would prefer to die rather than give any benefit to the BJP.”

