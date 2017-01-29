Priyanka an asset to party: Rahul

Lucknow, Jan 29 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was an asset to the party.

Asked if Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in the eletion, Gandhi told the media: “Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been to her. Whether she campaigns or not is her choice. She is an asset to Congress.”

Asked if Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will campaign in the assembly polls starting on February 11, Gandhi said: “Campaign strategy will not be divulged now.”

Talking about Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, the Congress leader said: “I personally respect Mayawatiji. BSP ruled the state and made a few mistakes but my respect is intact for her.

“There are a lot of differences between Mayawatiji and BJP. BJP spreads anger and make people fight. There is a threat to the nation from their (BJP) ideology. But there is no threat to the nation from Mayawati’s ideology. There is no comparison between the two.”

Talking about Akhilesh Yadav, Gandhi said: “He wanted to push the state towards development.”

