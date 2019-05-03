Priyanka calls herself daughter of Delhi

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday called herself “the daughter of Delhi” who knew what each resident of the national capital wanted.

“I saw many hoardings claiming that the BJP government is in the heart of the voters. But let me tell you, I am the daughter of Delhi. I was brought up in Delhi while Modiji has just arrived here. It is me, and not Modiji, who knows what the citizens of Delhi want,” Gandhi said amid loud cheer from the crowd.

Her remarks came at the end of a roadshow organised in North East Delhi in support of Congress candidate and former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit.

The 2.2 km long road show from Brahmpuri Road in Seelampur to Yamuna Vihar saw scores of Congress supporters cheering for Gandhi, who was accompanied by Dikshit.

Gandhi was also seen obliging the children who had come to meet her by clicking selfies with them.

In North East Delhi, Dikshit is pitted against sitting BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Dilip Pandey of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

IANS

