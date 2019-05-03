Priyanka calls Modi a ‘coward and weak PM’

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), May 9 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday mounted a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi when she said that he was a coward and weak Prime Minister.

“Maine inse bada kayar aur kamzor pradhan mantra nahin dekha. Political power does not come with big campaigns on television. It comes when one believes that the people are bigger than any position. A person should have the courage to listen to people’s problems, solve their problems and listen to criticism. This Prime Minister neither listens to you nor responds to your questions,” she told an election rally in Pratapgarh.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the Congress always believed that the people were supreme and reiterated that Modi believed in touring various countries but never visited the homes of poor and deprived persons.

She listed the welfare schemes that had been launched by the Congress and also the Nyay schemes that has been promised in the Congress manifesto for 2019.

The Congress candidate in Pratapgarh, which goes to polls on May 12, is Ratna Singh.

