Priyanka Chopra arm in arm with Nick Jonas

New Jersey, June 12 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been creating a buzz with her appearances with American pop star Nick Jonas, walked arm in arm with him at his cousin’s wedding.

The 25-year-old “Jealous” singer took Priyanka, 35, as his date to attend his cousin’s wedding. They arrived arm in arm, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The rumoured couple, who played down speculations they were dating when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala in New York together, have now embarked on a real relationship, according to multiple reports.

The “Baywatch” star was seen roaming around with the singer on a boat with friends over America’s Memorial Day weekend last month and was photographed cuddling up to him in a group photograph while they attended a Dodgers baseball game here together on May 26. They held hands.

At the Met Gala, Priyanka just laughed off a romance with Jonas, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends. She said they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing ensembles by Ralph Lauren.

–IANS

dc/rb/mr