Priyanka Chopra collaborates with Superwoman for video

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Bollywood ctress Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with popular Indo-Canadian online personality Lilly Singh, also known by her YouTube username IISuperwomanII, for a video called “How To Be A Good Wing Woman”.

Singh shared the video on Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It is picturised on Priyanka and Lilly, who can be seen at a bar.

“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra…This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X’mas,” Lilly captioned the image.

This is the first time that the “Bajirao Mastani” actress has collaborated with the 28-year-old Youtube sensation.

Priyanka on Sunday morning tweeted that working on the video was fun.

“This was so much fun Superwoman…Merry Christmas everyone,” she tweeted.

–IANS

