Priyanka Chopra in Ireland for shooting ‘Quantico’ Season 3

Bollwood industry’s actress Priyanka Priyanka has created waves in the West with her international projects including popular television series Quantico. Meanwhile the actor, who is currently in Ireland, to shoot for the third season of the series, had a great time with her Quantico co-actors at a karaoke session last night.

Accordingly Priyanka will be back as FBI agent Alex Parrish in the new installment of the series. Meanwhile the Indian actress got global acclaim after the show and has also won two People’s Choice Awards for her role.

Further the third season will see Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to Italy. Media reports that the show also stars Russell Tovey, Alan Powell and Blair Underwood.

Furthermore Priyanka will continue to headline the popular US TV series Alex Parrish and she will also co-star with show regulars Jake McLaughlin and Russell Tovey. Presently actors Marlee Matlin and Alan Powell join the cast in the third season. Moreover Quantico 3 airs of April 26. Keep watching for more updates.