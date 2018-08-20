Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra, who call herself as ‘daddy’s little girl’, became nostalgic and remembered her late father Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The “Mary Kom” actress took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming video, comprising several photographs of her father.

Along with the video, Priyanka wrote: “Dad. You are so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever.”

Priyanka’s father died in 2002 after battling with cancer.

After scoring global domination by acting in international shows and films like “Quantico” and “Baywatch”, the 36-year-old actress got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas. She had a ‘roka’ ceremony with Nick in Mumbai last week.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Shonali Bose directorial “Sky is Pink” here.

–IANS

sim/rb/sed