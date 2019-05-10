Priyanka Chopra shimmers in black at Cannes debut

Cannes, May 17 (IANS) For her debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked fiery in a bold black and red embellished ensemble, a custom creation by Roberto Cavalli.

She carried the strapless gown with a thigh-high slit with panache.

The former Miss World took to the red carpet with a smile on her face and folded her hands to gesture ‘Namaste’. Her accessories were limited to statement earrings, while her hair was left simple in loose curls.

Priyanka is at the gala for a brand association. Earlier on Thursday, she was seen here in a white ensemble inspired by what the late Lady Diana once wore to the Cannes Film Festival.

Priyanka had made cryptic Instagram posts ahead of her visit to the Cannes Film Festival, suggesting that her outfits may be inspired by fashion icons such as Lady Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren.

