Priyanka Chopra supports Time’s Up campaign

New York, Jan 8 (IANS) Even if actress Priyanka Chopra was not at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, it didn’t stop her from lending support to the Time’s Up campaign by sporting an all-black ensemble.

The actress took to Instagram to shared a photograph of herself in an all-black ensemble — much like what was flaunted by Hollywood’s Who’s Who at the awards gala on Sunday in Los Angeles.

She captioned it: “Today we wear black. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you’re doing… join us. Time’s Up. Why we wear black.”

The Golden Globe Awards event saw most celebrities in black ensembles, signifying a silent protest against the spate of sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood. Putting out the message louder were black-and-white ‘Time’s Up’ pins.

The colour black was chosen as a way for the movie and TV industry to make a statement against a pervasive culture of misconduct.

The Time’s Up campaign is a coalition of 300 Hollywood women-actors, directors, producers, writers, agents and entertainment executives-who have also established a $13 million legal defence fund to provide support for women and men who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse in the workplace.

–IANS

