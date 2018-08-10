Priyanka Chopra welcomes Nick Jonas, his parents in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra welcomed her American singer beau Nick Jonas and his parents, fuelling rumours that they will be reportedly formalising their relationship with an engagement party.

Nick, dressed in an all-black attire with a gold chain, stepped out of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here late on Thursday night, flanked by his parents — mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr — and a security entourage as the paparazzi welcomed him with loud cheers of “Welcome to India, Nick”.

Priyanka is reportedly going to host a party on Saturday when her family members, including her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth, will meet Nick’s kin.

As they made their exit, the Jonas patriarch had a big Tiffany & Co. bag in his hand. Tiffany is the jeweller that closed down its London store for Nick to buy an engagement ring for Priyanka, according to people.com.

According to international media reports, the two got engaged over Priyanka’s birthday last month. However, the former Miss World has been making strides to keep the rock hidden. Nevertheless, a photograph shared on actress Raveena Tandon’s Instagram page, has kept the buzz going about the ring, which as per The Hollywood Reporter, could be a five carat diamond with a quality that could cost around $300,000.

This is Nick’s second visit to India in the last two months. He had last come in June when he met Priyanka’s mother and some extended family members, including cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra when they went to Goa for a sojourn.

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25, had also attended the engagement party of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son together.

The actress, who became popular in American showbiz with a lead role in “Quantico”, has been creating a buzz with her appearances with Jonas since last year.

It was a joint appearance at the Met Gala red carpet last year which made everyone wonder whether they were dating.

At the Met Gala, Priyanka had just laughed off a romance with Jonas, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends. She had also said they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing ensembles by Ralph Lauren.

Then they were seen walking arm in arm at Jonas’ cousin’s wedding in New Jersey, apart from being seen roaming around on a boat with friends over America’s Memorial Day and Priyanka was also photographed cuddling up to him in a group photograph while they attended a Dodgers baseball game in New York together in May.

Their social media PDA is also there was for all too see.

