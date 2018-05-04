Priyanka, Deepika in sync with Met Gala’s Catholic theme

New York, May 8 (IANS) With halos and Pope-inspired dresses, the Met Gala 2018 red carpet saw Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone making a statement in their very own ensembles in sync with the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

Priyanka, who made her debut internationally with the American drama series “Quantico”, opted for a wine red strapless Ralph Lauren gown with a billowing train paired with an embellished gold chain headdress reminiscent of a medieval knight. She completed her look with subtle make-up and maroon lips.

Deepika, who made her debut at the Met Gala last year, sported a red draped gown with a thigh high slit. Her ensemble was designed by Prabal Gurung. She accessorised her look with towering red heels.

Held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, this year’s gala saw elaborate theme-based fashion with Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Rita Ora, Uma Thurman and Madonna, making a statement.

The hosts for the evening were Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

The annual event is the invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

–IANS

