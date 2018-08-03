Priyanka, Farhan start shooting for ‘The Sky Is Pink’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actors Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim have started shooting for Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink”.

The film, which is based on a true life story, will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, London and the Andamans. Juhi Chaturvedi is writing the dialogues and Pritam Chakraborty will be giving music for the film, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

“I look forward to diving into this film It’s very special to me. As soon I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one as an actor and as a co-producer,” Priyanka said in a statement.

“In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker and I can’t wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I’m looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again. All in all, it’s a great homecoming,” added the actress, who is working with Farhan after “Dil Dhadakne Do”.

Bose said: “This is a film that is extremely close to my heart and I am glad to have such a stellar team on board. This is a dream star cast and I have found the best, most supportive producers in Ronnie and Sid. I am looking forward to a great journey ahead and hoping to give our audiences a truly memorable cinematic experience.”

Farhan calls it a “beautiful story”.

“I am looking forward to working with Priyanka again and collaborating with Ronnie and Sid,” he added.

The first schedule of the film started on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Zaira says she is thrilled to be part of the movie.

“I immediately fell in love with the story when Sid and Shonali narrated it to me. It is a character that touched my heart and I am honoured to be playing this role. I am looking forward to working with Farhan and Priyanka.”

“The Sky Is Pink'” reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Kapur said: “It is exciting to begin Roy Kapur Films’ first production with a story as special as this one, and to collaborate on it with RSVP and Ronnie, who has been a mentor to me throughout my career. We are also happy to take forward our long and successful association with Priyanka, and to have her production house Purple Pebble Pictures as a co-producing partner on the film. “

He is looking forward “to bringing the movie to audiences in the first half of 2019”.

To this, Screwvala added: “Strong scripts based on true life stories are rare and then having the perfect team is rarer. This is going to be a very special movie.”

–IANS

sug/