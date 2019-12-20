Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit BHU on January 10

Varanasi, Jan 8 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Varanasi on January 10 to meet students in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Her visit is aimed at establishing communication with BHU students. This will be her first visit to the BHU which has been mired in controversy since the past several months.

In September 2017, violence was seen on the campus over an incident of molestation and then in November 2019, there were prolonged protests over the appointment of a Muslim professor in the Sanskrit Department.

According to sources, Priyanka will meet students for an informal interaction in BHU.

BHU sources, however, said that no formal permission had been granted for Priyanka’s visit.

“We cannot allow political leaders to address students on the campus unless there is a valid reason,” said a senior faculty member.

–IANS

amita/vd