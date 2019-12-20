Priyanka Gandhi reaches AIIMS to meet injured JNU students

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet the students who were injured during the clash between the two groups inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

She went directly inside the AIIMS to speak with the students who are getting treated.

Earlier in the day, violence swept the JNU as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They accused RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.

Hostel rooms, and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles standing on roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants.

The situation turned violent after masked goons attacked a peace march being carried out by teachers and students against the violence in campus.A

Earlier, the ABVP had accused Left inclined students of vandalising the Periyar hostel and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel.

–IANS

aks/rt