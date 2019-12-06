Priyanka Gandhi takes swipe at government over PMEGP

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the government over its failure to generate employment and accused it of indulging in divide and rule politics to divert the attention of the people from its failures.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the party’s in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh said, “When the government is more interested in getting into divide and rule politics, then we must investigate on which fronts it has failed miserably. What is the failure that it wants to hide from the public?”

She also attached a news report highlighting the unemployment rate across the country.

In another tweet, the Congress General Secretary said, “Statistics show that the BJP government’s Prime Minister’s employment generation scheme has failed miserably. Unemployment is at its peak in last 45 years. With BJP in power, zero jobs are possible.”

Her remarks came a day after the government’s reply in the Lok Sabha highlighted that only 2.1 lakh people got jobs in this financial year till October 31 under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

