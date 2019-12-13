Priyanka Gandhi to address a maiden rally in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address her maiden rally in Jharkhand on December 18 ahead of the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi, who on Monday led a protest at the India Gate along with Congress leaders against the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, will address a joint public meeting for Pakur and Barhait constituencies along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Santhal Pargana district.Fifteen seats went to the polls in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand on Monday, which saw a turn out of 62 per cent.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Congress is contesting 31 seats and is in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The last phase of polling will be held on December 20, while the results will be declared on December 23.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has addressed five rallies in the state.

The Congress is targeting the incumbent government on the issues of economic slowdown and security.

