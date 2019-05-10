Priyanka hugs her 90-year-old neighbour after voting

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In a heart-warming gesture on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hugged and greeted her 90-year-old neighbour Jwala Devi after casting her vote.

Jwala Devi, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, has been living outside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Lodhi estate residence for the past 20 years. Her seven-member family works as domestic helps in the government quarters in the locality.

On Sunday, the Congress leader and her husband Robert Vadra were coming out after casting their votes at the Vidya Bhawan Mahavidyalaya, when they spotted Jwala Devi seated on a cot outside her staff quarter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra immediately went up to ask for her well being and hugged her.

“Priyanka Gandhi asked me whether I had voted or not. I showed her my inked finger and then we all posed for a picture,” Jwala Devi told reporters. She clarified that the Congress leader did not ask whom she had voted for.

Jwala Devi said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regularly checks on her well being.

–IANS

