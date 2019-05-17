Priyanka, Nick giving couple goals in Cannes

Cannes, May 18 (IANS) Singer-actor Nick Jonas was not able to join his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her debut appearance at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, but he arrived in time to accompany her on the second day of the gala.

The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the French city on Friday, creating couple goals like always.

The “Quantico” actress even took to Instagram to share a few photographs of herself with her beau.

“My happiness begins with you, Nick,” Priyanka captioned one of the images in which she is seen leaning her head on Nick’s shoulder.

After getting papped in the afternoon, the couple made the heads turn later at Chopard’s party with their glamorous looks.

Priyanka wore a short purple dress along with silver jewellery for the party, while Nick looked dapper in black suit.

Known for their PDA, Priyanka also uploaded a video of herself kissing Nick in a car, calling it a “fun shit”.

–IANS

sim/pgh/