Priyanka, Nick Jonas go whimsical at MET Gala

New York, May 7 (IANS) American actor-singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought a dose of whimsy to the Met Gala 2019 with their appearance as a married couple.

Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, attended their first Met Gala here as a married couple on Monday night.

For the event with theme ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, Priyanka brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant, yet unique custome-made Dior gown. She went bold and played up the theme with a zany look in a silver gown with colourful ruffled feathers, a very high leg split, a matching cape along with her big hairstyle that included a crown on top.

Her outfit comprised a sheer top which came with silver criss-cross detailing. Thanks to her high slit, Priyanka flaunted her sheer crystal tights.

She glammed up her dramatic look with silver-frosted brows and lashes and opting for dark burgundy lip colour, and styling her hair in voluminous back-combed waves. But it was her silver spiked crown which caught everyone’s attention in the accessory department.

She completed her look with a pair of silver pumps, purple drop earrings and multi-layered pendants by Chopard. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

Nick looked elegant in a white Dior Men tuxedo and glittering silver Christian Louboutin heeled shoes.

According to pagesix.com, Nick accessorised with tonnes of diamonds, including ear cuffs by Borgioni and Marli New York, L’Dezen by Payal Shah bracelet and a Djula ring — nearly $100,000 worth of jewellery in total.

As per a report in eonline.com, the couple also got to enjoy some custom bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne before the big arrival at the event.

It was in 2017 at the Met Gala that Priyanka and Nick walked a red carpet together for the first time. They weren’t an official couple when they posed together on the red carpet that year, but the photographs sparked speculation that perhaps a romance was brewing between the two.

Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December last year with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned three days in India.

