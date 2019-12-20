Priyanka reaches Lucknow to hold meetings on CAA

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday reached Lucknow to lead a party meeting to devise a strategy to take on the Uttar Pradesh government on the police brutality against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters.

She was received at Lucknow airport by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, party leaders Jitin Prasada and Pramod Tiwari.

“Priyanka Gandhi will be participating in the (party) foundation day event and then will hold the meeting of party’s advisory and strategy body. She will also hold the meeting of the office bearers of Uttar Pradesh Congress,” a party leader said.

While Priyanka will be in Lucknow for the Foundation day event, her brother and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will head to Guwahati where he will address a rally and lead protest against the CAA.

The situation in Uttar Pradesh is tense as more than 15 people have been shot dead in alleged police firing over the CAA-related protests.

Priyanka Gandhi had met the kin of victims in Bijnor, but could not go to Meerut after she, along with brother Rahul Gandhi, were turned back from the district border.

The Congress party has announced a week-long agitation across the country against the CAA, for which the party has asked its leaders to organise a flag march in each state and inform the people about the CAA.

On Thursday, the Congress also raised objections to the process of the National Population Register (NPR). The party alleged that the NPR exercise would involve invading the privacy of the citizen.

–IANS

