Priyanka, Sachin, Surjewala at Rahul’s residence

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were on Tuesday seen making a beeline at Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s residence following his insistence on stepping down from the top post after the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi had offered his resignation first during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday but it was uninamously rejected.

The CWC, which is the party’s top decision making body has also authorised Rahul Gandhi to make structural changes in the party.

Gandhi was slated to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as well, party source said.

On Monday, Gandhi had declined to meet Gehlot despite an appointment and asked him to meet veteran party leader K.C. Venugopal instead.

The Congress was expected to call another CWC meeting within the next four days.

