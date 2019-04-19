Priyanka slams Smriti for misleading Amethi voters

Amethi, April 22 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed Union Minister Smriti Irani, saying she is out to insult the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli — the strongholds of the Gandhis.

“The people of Amethi and Rae Bareli have self-respect. They have never begged before anyone for anything… She (Irani) is insulting them…let them (BJP) beg for votes,” Vadra said referring to the Minister who had earlier distributed shoes to the locals.

Irani had contested the 2014 national elections from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi but lost and has been again fielded by the ruling party to challenge the Congress President.

Vadra, who had been managing the two VVIP constituencies in the past, has taken up the role of AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) and is campaigning all over the country.

On Monday, she was apparently furious that Irani was trying to do Rahul’s work by distributing shoes to the locals and show that the villagers had seen no development.

“Go, tell them that the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli support those who stand amidst them,” she said.

Vadra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading the voters in Amethi and elsewhere and charged them with neglecting the basic issues concerning the people.

“I have been visiting UP…I have seen the pain of the farmers who complain that stray cattle is destroying their fields…I have heard small traders complain of GST worries…I have seen youth at the crossings lament about joblessness…,” she said.

–IANS

amit/nir