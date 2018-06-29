Priyanka spent US Independence Day with Nick Jonas’ family

New York, July 6 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra joined pop singer and rumoured beau Nick Jonas and his family members for an outing to celebrate July 4, the US Independence Day.

Nick and Priyanka were joined by the former’s brother Joe and his fiance for a bicycle ride here, reports eonline.com.

Later on Wednesday, Priyanka joined the family at their private terrace to watch the fireworks.

Nick posted a picture with his elder brothers, and captioned it: “The tradition continues”. His younger brother Frankie was also a part of the frame too.

Priyanka uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories, saying “Happy 4th of July America!”

Nick and Priyanka, who met as Ralph Lauren’s guests at the 2017 Met Gala, have been keeping the paparazzi busy with their outings.

This wasn’t the first time she met his family members either.

Last month, Priyanka joined the Jonas clan at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, following which the 35-year-old actress and former Miss World took the 25-year-old “Anywhere” singer to India. He met Priyanka’s mother and socialised with the “Baywatch” actress’ family members and friends.

After their week-long stay in India, the couple then travelled to Brazil, where Jonas performed at the Villa Mix Festival.

–IANS

smriti/rb/vm