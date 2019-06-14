Priyanka thanks in-laws for taking her as daughter

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has thanked her in-laws Kevin and Denise Jonas for loving her like their own daughter.

On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, Priyanka tweeted a photograph of herself along with her father-in-law and captioned it: “Happy Father’s Day Papa Kevin Jonas I feel blessed to have you and Mama Denise Jonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth. Love you loads. Happy Father’s Day.”

Priyanka married her pop singer husband Nick in December 2018. The couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

The 36-year-old actress on Monday also shared a photograph of her mother Madhu Chopra on to wish her happy birthday.

“Best birthday girl ever. Madhu Chopra I love you. Thank you for being my rock,” she captioned.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink”. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

–IANS

dc/rb/ksk