Priyanka to discuss UP law and order with party

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) After the incident of a rape survivor being set ablaze in Unnao, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be discussing the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh with the strategy committee and chalk out a plan for mass agitation in the state.

The Congress General Secretary is visiting the state capital on Friday for a two-day session, said a party leader.

The Congress is preparing for a proposed “Bharat Bachao Rally” on December 4 but a blueprint will be discussed to take on the state government on different issues ranging from law and order to the issue of unpaid dues of the sugarcane farmers in the state.

A member of the strategy committee confirmed that the prime agenda of the meeting is how to take on the state government on the issue of law and order and for this all the frontal organisations have been called apart from the office bearers of the state unit.

As per detailed programme released by the AICC, Priyanka will be reaching Lucknow on Friday and will be heading for back to back meetings with different people in the state as she will also meet the state office bearers on Saturday.

This will be Priyanka’s first visit to the UP state capital after the withdrawal of her SPG security cover and a revolt by some senior party leaders in UP and their subsequent expulsion from the party. According to Congress sources, Priyanka is also expected to participate in a seminar organised to mark the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar on December 6.

Priyanka will also be meeting party leaders who had attended the three-day session in Rae Bareli in October. She will take stock of the works assigned to different leaders during the workshop and give further directions.

Meanwhile, the UP Congress has set up a volunteer force has been formed to contribute to various activities being organised to mobilise people to participate in the event.

