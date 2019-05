Ujjain, May 13 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers and performed panchamrat abhishek at the Mahakaleshwar temple here on Monday.

Arriving from Indore, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a chopper to Ujjain. She was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. She will campaign for Congress candidates in Indore and Ratlam later in the day.

–IANS

