Priyanka’s appointment shows Rahul’s failure: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Appointing his sister Priyanka Gandhi in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls shows the “failure” of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the BJP said on Wednesday.

“As the Congress is not being accepted as part of ‘mahagatbandhan’ in states, a crutch is being searched in the family. Priyanka, who is from his (Rahul’s) family, is like a crutch for him,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

This, Patra said, was the basic difference between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

“Party is the family for the BJP whereas family is the party for Congress. All selections are done in only one family. Somewhere Rahul has failed… Who will be the next after Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? Only one family! The new India is asking this question.”

His remarks came after the Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi as party General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. She will take charge in the first week of February.

–IANS

rak/mr