Pro-Assad forces launch offensive after Ghouta victory

Beirut, April 15 (IANS) Syrian government forces launched an offensive in the Homs and Hama provinces on Sunday, after proclaiming victory in the Eastern Ghouta district on the outskirts of Damascus, according to British NGO Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR).

According to a source, the military operation is taking place along the road linking Homs to the neighbouring town of Al Salamiya in Hama province, Efe news agency reported.

“#SOHR Shelling by the regime forces target the northern countryside of #Homs and a renewed shelling targets south of #Hama,” read the SOHR statement.

Other clashes between government and rebel forces are also taking place in the area of Al Hamirat, Selim, Al Amariya and Quibe al Kurdi, among other locations.

Damascus intends to advance along the road between Homs and Al Salamiya in order to secure it.

This offensive took place after Syrian armed forces confirmed on Saturday their victory in Eastern Ghouta, the former rebel bastion outside Damascus.

The Syrian Army launched its Eastern Ghouta operation towards the end of last February.

–IANS

him/bg