Pro-BJP storm in Karnataka, says Modi

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), May 1 (IANS) A pro-BJP “storm” is sweeping Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, launching the party’s election campaign in Chamarajanagar district for the upcoming Assembly election.

“We hear in Delhi that there is a BJP wave in Karnataka. But as I see it, it’s not just a wave but a storm,” thundered Modi, addressing hundreds in Santhemarahalli village, about 170 km south of Bengaluru.

Modi’s speech was translated simultaneously into Kannada, a first since his visits to the southern state over the past few months.

“(BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate) B.S. Yeddyurappa is the hope for Karnataka and he will soon be chosen as the Chief Minister,” said Modi.

Modi will also address rallies on Tuesday in Udupi and Belagavi districts.

–IANS

