Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors start off with win, beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-27

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bengal Warriors got off to a winning start by inflicting a fourth straight defeat on hosts Tamil Thalaivas 36-27 in a Zone B Pro Kabaddi tournament clash at the packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

In the last game of the Chennai leg, the burly Maninder Singh scored nine points to lead the charge for Bengal who were impressive in the previous season too and started the match as favourites.

Mahesh Goud (five points) and Ran Singh (four points) also played important roles for Bengal as they made the most of Tamil Thalaivas’ silly mistakes throughout the game.

Jasvir Singh came back to form for the home team, scoring seven points while in-form Ajay Thakur continued to toil alone grabbing six points.

Before the start of the game, captain Thakur, had piled up 54 points in four matches, the best start he has ever had to a Pro Kabaddi campaign.

In defence, Manjeet Chhillar scored five points but once again it wasn’t enough for their team to cross the line.

It was a complete all-round performance from Bengal as they inflicted all out at crucial moments.

Jasvir Singh began impressively for Tamil Thalaivas as he scored two raid points as they trailed 2-3 after three minutes.

Bengal Warriors’ experienced defender Surjeet made two careless tackles but they still led 5-4 after six minutes.

Thakur came up with a two-point raid in the 7th minute as Tamil Thalaivas led for the first time in the match.

Bengal Warriors were reduced to just one man in the ninth minute and trailed 5-9.

Rakesh NarwalA scored with a brilliant super raid in the 11th minute as Bengal Warriors leveled the match at 10-10 and averted a sure-shot all out.

Bengal Warriors scored their first tackle point in the 14th minute to lead 11-10. Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the same minute to lead 12-11.A

At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors had inflicted an all out and led 18-15 at the break.

The second half saw Bengal Warriors take full control of the match as they outscored the opposition both in terms of raid points as well as defence. In the 26th minute, they forced another all out to lead 28-19.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Bengal Warriors led 31-22 and looked comfortable. Tamil Thalaivas’ fitness levels were not up to the mark as they looked jaded and tired. Bengal Warriors didn’t make any mistakes and ran out comfortable winners in the end.

