Pro Kabaddi League to begin on October 5

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The sixth season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will begin on October 5 and will end on January 5, 2019, it was announced on Monday.

The league will continue its existing format and will go on for a duration of 13 weeks, the league’s promoters Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd. announced.

In the fifth season of PKL, the league scaled unprecedented heights having expanded from 8 teams to 12 teams and conducting 138 matches over a duration of 13 weeks.

It was viewed by a record 313 million viewers with a watch time of 100 billion minutes, with the final of season V becoming the most viewed non-cricket sporting event on Indian Television.

PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami said: “The change of window for the league from the usual July-October cycle has been done to ensure full availability of top players from India and overseas, given the 2018 Asian Games.

“This window also allows the teams and fans to capitalise on the opportunities afforded by the festive season.”

The auctions of players were held in May.

–IANS

