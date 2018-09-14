Probe against police officer for assaulting rickshaw-puller

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Monday ordered a vigilance enquiry against a Sub-Inspector and some other police personnel for mercilessly beating a rickshaw-puller, video of which went viral in social media.

The video shows Sub Inspector Lalit Kumar assaulting the victim using sticks inside a police post in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar.

According to the police, a constable made the video and posted it in a social networking site.

While the victim could be seen crying for help and requesting the inspector to spare him, a group of policemen, witnessed the entire incident, without raising any objections.

“As soon as we came to know about this incident, we initiated a vigilance enquiry against the accused officer. We are trying to ascertain the date and time of incident.

“Efforts are on to establish the number of policemen involved in this. Stern action will be taken against them on the basis of the vigilance report,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh told IANS.

