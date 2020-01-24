Probe Anurag Thakur’s role in Jamia firing, AAP urges police

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik demanding an investigation into the alleged role of Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the Jamia shooting case and the inclusion of his name in the FIR.

In the letter, the AAP said that the young man who fired from a country-made pistol at a Jamia student “took inspiration from Thakur”.

“The action is part of a chronology after what Thakur had exhorted a couple of days ago,” the letter said.

The party alleged that it appeared that the firing incident took place at the behest of Thakur and therefore “an FIR in this case should include his name too”.

Thursday’s shooting in Jamia area here amid an anti-CAA protest came days after a video clipping of shouting of slogans of ‘shoot the traitors’ at a BJP public meeting addressed by Anurag Thakur went viral.

The AAP claimed: “We are afraid that the (shooting) incident is just the tip of a bigger conspiracy of creating law and order problem to subvert Delhi Assembly elections.”

Delhi is going for Assembly polls on February 8.

