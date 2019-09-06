Probe into Bengaluru cop flogging ‘sexual’ offender

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) An inquiry has been initiated into a police sub-inspector flogging an alleged sexual offender with a hockey stick at a police station in the city’s northern suburb, an official said on Friday.

“Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N. Shashi Kumar has summoned police sub-inspector Srikante Gowda to his office for questioning him on the incident where he is seen in a video clip beating accused Yeshvanth at the Subramanya police station for the alleged sexual harassment of a woman,” Circle Inspector N. Sadananda told IANS here.

Though the incident occurred on May 10, it came to light only on Thursday when its video clip went viral on the social media after it was posted on Facebook by an unidentified person.

“An assault case has been booked against Gowda under 354-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his brutal use of a hockey stick to make the accused confess to the crime, while two constables were seen holding his hands, with his legs tied together with a thick rope,” said Sadananda.

The investigation team is also checking the footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the police station to verify the incident that happened over four months ago.

“The two constables who were also involved in the alleged incident with the main accused have also been summoned to depose before the probe team,” said Sadananda.

According to the complaint the woman victim filed in the local police station, Yeshvanth had been stalking her over the months and allegedly sought sexual favours after they befriended each other and met regularly, as they were working in the same company.

“On May 10, the accused took the victim on his bike to Nelamangala on the city’s northern outskirts and misbehaved with her, touching her inappropriately and forcing her to have sex with him,” Sadananda said, citing her complaint against the accused.

Fed up with the accused and his harassment, the victim filed a complaint against him after he refused to stop harassing her.

“Gowda whipped the accused so hard that the stick broke into two pieces, as seen in the video clip,” added Sadananda.

–IANS

