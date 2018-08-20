Probe report on Kochhar in two-and-half months: ICICI Bank chief

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Lending major ICICI Bank Chairman Girish Chandra Chaturvedi on Thursday said the committee holding inquiry into charges of impropriety against the bank’s CEO Chanda Kochhar is expected to submit its reports in the next two to two-and-half months.

The inquiry committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B.N. Srikrishna (Retd).

Chaturvedi told reporters on the sidelines of India Banking Conclave (IBC), organised here by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) and the NITI Aayog, that the final decision on Kochhar will depend on the findings of the committee.

In June, Kochhar decided to proceed on leave.

Thereafter, Sandeep Bakhshi was appointed as the Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank.

–IANS

rv/nir