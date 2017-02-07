Probe why Jayalalithaa was hospitalized: AIADMK leaders

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker P.H. Pandian and his son and former MP Manoj Pandian on Tuesday sought a probe into the circumstances leading to the hospitalization of the late J. Jayalalithaa.

Both the Pandians are with the ruling AIADMK party.

Manoj Pandian also claimed that Jayalalithaa had once told him that she may be poisoned to death.

The father-son duo questioned the legality of the AIADMK General Council’s election of V.K. Sasikala as General Secretary when the party’s rules said a person can be elected to the post only by party members.

Speaking to reporters here, the senior Pandian said there should be probe to find out what led to the hospitalization of then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5.

Citing news reports that Jayalalithaa had fallen on to the ground at her residence on the day of her hospitalization, Pandian said this must be probed.

He also said that Jayalalithaa once said that all her assets should go to the people after her death and he (Pandian) should see to that.

According to Manoj Pandian, there is no provision in the party’s rules for an interim General Secretary and all the actions taken by her are void in law.

–IANS

vj/mr