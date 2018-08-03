Process of finding acting jobs can be frustrating: Actor Amol Parashar (Lead, correcting show’s name)

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Hailing from Delhi, Amol Parashar has settled comfortably in India’s entertainment capital Mumbai. But the actor-model, set to launch his new series “Ready 2 Mingle”, says finding jobs in the acting industry can be a frustrating process for new talent.

The IIT alumnus-turned-actor, who came into the limelight with web series “TVF Tripling”, told IANS in an email interview: “The process of finding acting jobs can be a frustrating process, especially for new talent. One of the major skills that comes into play is patience and clear vision.

“If you know exactly the kind of work you want to do, and are willing to wait for it, things are bound to fall into place. Of course, constantly working on your skills and craft is mandatory too.”

The actor’s new project “Ready 2 Mingle” — to be launched on Zoom Studios — is a romantic comedy, and shows modern-day relationships of millenials and the consequences they face in their quest to find true love.

Amol feels the idea of love and relationships is constantly evolving today.

“With modern technology and social factors, the millennials live with more options and lesser patience. There is nothing right or wrong with it, as long as you are sure of what you want. The social media feeds us with a lot of ideas of a perfect relationship. I believe it is better to form your own ideas because if you keep chasing an artificially perfect situation, you will never be satisfied,” he said.

The 28-year-old holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology. Acting was not something he thought of as a career option, but he eventually quit his job to do plays in Mumbai. It was a “surprise” to him too.

He called it a “young and naive” desire to quit his job and do what he enjoyed doing.

While he has done films, Amol also landed himself the web series “TVF Tripling”, which received a huge fan following. The Viral Fever (TVF) was founded by a group of IIT alumni who he knew, and always wanted to collaborate with.

In “Ready 2 Mingle”, he will be seen with actress Aahana Kumra.

“I’m glad I’m working with people I know and share a good equation with. We are constantly joking around and the atmosphere on the set is always light,” said the actor, who has featured in films like “Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year” and “Traffic”, the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller.

He also wrote dialogues for the film “Jackpot”.

“I have been doing a bit of writing here and there. It started off from writing plays and then I moved on to working on scripts of films and web shows. Initially, writing was just a way to explore new things and keeping myself busy. In retrospect, I have realised though, that writing has helped me evolve as an actor.

“It helps me look at the bigger picture and interpret scenes in a better way,” he added.

How is life different for him in Mumbai?

“Bombay has an emotional and professional space for everyone. It takes you time getting used to, but once you are familiar and settled with the vibe of the city, there are few places that can match the charm of Bombay.I do miss Delhi though, my family and many of my friends still live there. I miss the open spaces and roads that Delhi has to offer.”

