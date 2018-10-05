Producer Dia Mirza cares for safe work ecosystem in company

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress-producer Dia Mirza says she and her husband Sahil Sangha will ensure that their production company Born Free Entertainment will encourage women to speak up and will care for a safe working ecosystem.

Dia on Monday tweeted: “It’s important that individuals are finding courage to speak up. And even more important that the media approach this with sensitivity, care and due investigation.

“Harassment of any kind at a workplace or anywhere else is absolutely unacceptable. We all want to live and work within an ecosystem that is safe and fair for all. I hope that the strictest action is taken against anyone found guilty of violating this fundamental right. It is important that cases be registered and due investigation conducted. Media must report facts.”

Dia captioned the post: “Support those that find the courage to express their truth. Use this time to introspect. As we have. As producers we will ensure that our company Born Free Entertainment encourages women to speak up. Already working on gender balance we care for a safe work ecosystem. #Metoo”

Dia extended support to the #MeToo movement that has gained momentum in India after actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of misconduct during the shoot of “Horn Ok Pleassss” ten years ago.

