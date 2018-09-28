Production facility for man-portable anti-tank missiles launched

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Production facility for manufacture of Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (MP ATGM) was inaugurated at Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) unit in Telangana on Saturday.

G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), inaugurated the facility at the BDL unit in Bhanur near Hyderabad.

BDL is a government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. The missiles manufactured at this facility would be supplied to the Indian Army, said a statement from BDL.

Satheesh Reddy spoke on the occasion about the various missile programmes on the anvil.

Referring to his long association with BDL, he predicted bright future for the company and stated that BDL has a highly dedicated workforce.

BDL CMD V. Udaya Bhaskar felicitated Satheesh Reddy.

