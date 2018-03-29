Prohibited items overpower IGIA’s baggage handling system: DIAL

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Thursday said a slowdown in baggage handling system (BHS) due to increased levels of “dangerous goods” found in checked-in luggage impacted numerous passengers.

According to the firm that operates and manages the IGI airport here, manual reconciliation was conducted of the suspect baggage to remove the prohibited items and this caused the slowdown.

“With the onset of holiday weekend, Delhi Airport today (Thursday) experienced an increase level of dangerous goods, particularly power banks and lighters, in customer checked-in luggage,” a DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

“The incident rate today was 30 per cent higher than an average day. This impacted the baggage handling processing due to the manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage with the passenger and removal of the prohibited item.

“Passengers are being reminded, not to pack these items in their checked-luggage to avoid inconvenience. This has addressed the instances of passengers sending their baggage with prohibited items on the BHS (baggage handling system) and hence the issue is now under control.”

