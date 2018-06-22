Prohibition law to be amended to curb misuse: Nitish

Patna, June 26 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that a bill amending the prohibition law to be curb its misuse will be brought during the state assembly’s monsoon session, but asserted that prohibition will continue.

“The amendment bill to the prohibition law will be presented during the monsoon session of state assembly next month,” he said at a function here, adding that prohibition will continue but government has decided to amend prohibition law to prevent its misuse, especially by government officials.

After being repeatedly attacked by opposition over failure of prohibition, Nitish Kumar was forced early this month to announce the amendment of the prohibition law. “People in the government machinery are taking advantage of the provisions under prohibition law,” he admitted.

Opposition leaders have alleged that Dalits and OBCs were being arrested and harassed by police in the name of prohibition.

More than 1.5 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor prohibition in Bihar till date since it was imposed on April 5, 2016.

