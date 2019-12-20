Prohibitory orders imposed in JNU after violence

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Prohibitory orders have been clamped on JNU campus in the aftermath of the violence unleashed by masked attackers on Sunday evening. With tension on the rise and the university on the boil, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, who condemned the violence and directed Delhi Police to take necessary steps, tweeted: “The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded Union Home mInister Amit Shah’s resignation over the developments.

Sunday evening saw masked miscreants barge into the hostels and assault the students. The university in Delhi has been witnessing tensions over the fee hike and Citizenship Amendment Act over the last few weeks.

–IANS

pvn/prs