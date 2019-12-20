Promo of ‘Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2’ shot in Ladakh

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Ahead of the launch of the second season of the popular TV show “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste”, makers unveiled a promo that was shot in Ladakh.

The makers wanted the show to reflect the true feel of an Army background, and hence the promo of the show was shot at real locations like Leh-Ladakh and Satara recently.

The show will feature budding actors — Mohit Kumar and Kanika Kapur — in the lead roles of Shravan and Suman respectively.

Speaking about his experience of the shoot, Mohit said: “The shoot of the promo at Ladakh was like a dream come true for us, and we thoroughly enjoyed it. The show demands fitness and discipline, and we trained for more than two whole months before starting the shoot. During the shoot at Ladakh, I got an opportunity to tick one wish off my bucket list – that of riding a bike on the Magnetic Hill.

“It was also a great bonding opportunity for the cast and crew, as we enjoyed the snow-covered mountains, sitting around bonfires while sipping on piping hot soups at night.”

“Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2”, made under the banner of Bindu Moving Images, will air on Sony Entertainment Television. It is being creatively produced by Jha along with Studio NEXT.

