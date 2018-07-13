‘Promoting forgiveness, going beyond clash of identities necessary for world peace’

Kolkata, July 14 (IANS) Compassion and forgiveness towards fellow people, protecting the rights of marginalised sections and going beyond clash of identities are the most important aspects for promoting peace in the society, according to a panel of eminent persons.

Pointing out that sensitisation and protection of teenagers are extremely important to move them away from the path of violence and unrest, the panel said it is time for building a solid grassroots movement for peace that can unite people around the world.

“Man’s capacity to destroy themselves almost equals his capacity to do the reverse. Massive level of sensitisation and engagement are necessary to move men in that direction.

“Human beings have a genetically propelled condition to be united and form a coherent society. We need to work towards removing the clash of identities and provide basic human rights,” former CEO of India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar said at a symposium organised by Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) here on Friday.

Established in 1986, BSG is the Indian affiliate of Soka Gakkai International (SGI), a global association of grassroot organisations working to promote peace through culture and education.

BSG chairperson Vishesh Gupta said: “When anyone sees others suffering, he should empatHise and take compassionaTe action to encourage them out of a wish that they become happy.

“Broadening the understanding and support for this way of thinking and living is the key to building a solid grassroots movement for peace that can unite people around the world,” he said.

National Award winning Bengali film maker Suman Mukhopadhyay laid stress on the role of art in promoting peace.

“Art has an important role in promoting peace as it makes people receptive of good things. I think it is time for all of us to come forward and promote peace and unity. With so many conflicts around us now, there is no time for us to sit back and ponder. It is time to act,” said Mukhopadhyay, who is also working on a film on the unrest in Kashmir.

Danseuse and social activist Aloknanda Roy, who Aworks for the welfare and rights of jail inmates and transgenders in Bengal, said it is important to give human rights top priority and put an end to loathing towards marginalise people like transgender and juvenile criminals.

“For achieving the goal of peace, we need to carry along everyone with us towards development. A section cannot be left behind in the darkness of deprivation. The society clearly needs to do more to protect the rights of the marginalised. It is also necessary to have compassion and forgiveness to have peace in the world,” she added.

–IANS

