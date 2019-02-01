Property dealer held for brandishing pistol at Uber driver

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A 41-year-old property dealer was arrested for brandishing a pistol at Uber driver in a case of road rage at south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday when the accused, identified as Rajan Bharar, a resident of Kirti Nagar, came to attend a birthday party in a restaurant at East of Kailash area.

“After the party, Rajan went to drop his friend at Amar Colony. Returning home, he picked a fight with an Uber driver while overtaking. Rajan broke the glass of the cab and threatened to kill the Uber driver by showing off a pistol,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal.

“The Uber driver, Salman, 22, told the police in his complaint that while he was waiting for his passenger, Rajan Bharar kept honking behind his cab. He later abused him and damaged the mirror of his vehicle. Bharar then brandished a pistol at Salman,” the DCP added.

“All the night patrolling motorcycles and picket staff were alerted. A PCR van also assisted in the chase. The car Hyndai I10 was seen in Amar Colony area. On seeing the police team, Bharar tried to flee. He was later arrested after police vehicles intercepted his car,” he added.

“During interrogation, Bharar said he got the illegal automatic pistol from his contact in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. He had also contested MCD’s councillor election in 2012 from Kirti Nagar but lost,” the officer added.

–IANS

sp/prs