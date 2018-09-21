Property dealer shot dead in Bihar

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) A property dealer was on Friday shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar’s capital city Patna by unidentified assailants, police said.

Tabrej Alam was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne youths near Kotwail Police Station in the heart of city, on a day when security had been beefed up in view of Muharram.

“Five bullets were pumped into him when he was returning from the mosque after offering prayers on Friday,” a senior police officer said.

According to him, a named FIR has been filed against four accused based on the statement of Tabrej’s wife, who accused them of killing her husband over a land dispute.

Tabrej was involved in several crimes and was known as a close associate of politician Shahabuddin, former RJD MP, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

