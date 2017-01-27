Property prices outside GTA rising, spillover effect

Many first-time homebuyers soothe their nerves by thinking they will find something affordable in another city, but this week a report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says house price “spillover” is occurring not only in traditional GTA alternatives like Hamilton and Guelph, but also further afield in cities like St. Catharines and even as far away as Sudbury and Ottawa.

This was bound to be the case as homebuyers and investors start looking and investing in homes in smaller towns and communities. As homes in the GTA climb thanks to strong foreign interest and immigration, families who have lived in towns and cities for generations are being priced out by the thousands.

CMHC’s latest Housing Market Insight report, released Tuesday, concludes that since the 2008-09 recession GTA home prices have increased “disproportionately” to other Ontario municipalities.

Prices in the GTA and surrounding areas tend to move together, a CMHC graphic shows.

And since 2008-09, the report says, stronger “house price growth relationship” with the GTA has been occurring farther away, with larger effects in Barrie and St. Catharines-Niagara than in Hamilton, Guelph or Kitchener.

The report says even real estate prices in Sudbury and Ottawa “appear to be affected” by what’s happening in the GTA.

CMHC has found a high correlation between apartment prices in the two cities and the GTA. It speculates that well-paying jobs and affordable housing in Sudbury and Ottawa may be encouraging first-time GTA homebuyers to relocate there.

In time if young professionals start opting for smaller towns and cities, companies will be inclined to set up offices or re-locate to these cities in order to capitalize on lower rents.

So for example as Vaughan’s skyline changes thanks to the subway extension going there, it won’t just be people moving there, companies may follow them too! – CINEWS