Prostitution goes hi-tech in Kerala: Study

Thiruvananthapuram, April 8 (IANS) Prostitution in Kerala has turned hi-tech with business transactions being carried out via smartphones and apps, according to a new study

The findings were revealed in a study conducted by the Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS) along with NGOs.

It said that most of those engaged in this profession solicit business through WhatsApp and coordinate on the meeting places.

Speaking to IANS, KSACS Project Director R. Ramesh said that these numbers were of the one who are registered.

“We constantly engage in working among these people and give them regular medical check up for the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases,” said Ramesh.

He said majority of the women in this profession hail from poor families, but there was also a second and third category of people who engaged in it.

“The second category are those who are part time professionals and who engage in prostitution when they need money. There third category involves individuals who want to lead a luxurious lifestyle and the advent of technology has become a huge advantage for all,” Ramesh added.

In Kerala, there are currently 15,802 women and 11,707 male prostitutes.

Among these, two women and 10 men have been identified as HIV positive.

