Proteas thrash Aussies in 3rd Test

Cape Town, March 25 (IANS) Star pacer Morne Morkel bagged five wickets in the second innings as South Africa defeated Australia by 322 runs on the fourth day of the third cricket Test here on Sunday.

Needing 430 runs for a win, the Australians suffered a batting collapse in their second innings and were bundled out for a mere 107.

Morkel ran through the Australian middle and lower order to return figures of 5/23. He finished with a match haul of nine wickets following figures of 4/87 in the first innings.

The Proteas now lead the four-Test series 2-1.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 311 and 373 vs Australia: 255 and 107 (David Warner 32, Cameron Bancroft 26; Morne Morkel 5/23).

–IANS

